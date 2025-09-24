Micron Technology presented a much better-than-expected outlook on Tuesday, driven by growing demand for artificial intelligence solutions. The US memory manufacturer forecasts revenue of $12.5bn for Q1, compared with $11.9bn expected by analysts, with EPS of $3.75, above the consensus of $3.05.

The Boise, Idaho-based group is benefiting from the success of its high-bandwidth memory (HBM), which has become essential for powering chips and systems dedicated to the development of AI models. CEO Sanjay Mehrotra emphasized that Micron is entering fiscal 2026 "with strong momentum" and the "most competitive" portfolio in its history, noting that the company is the only memory manufacturer based in the US.

In its Q4 ended August 28, Micron had already reported a 46% increase in revenue to $11.3bn, with EPS of $3.03, exceeding expectations. The stock, which rose 3% after these announcements, has nearly doubled since January, outperforming peers thanks to the rise of AI and optimism amongst analysts, who are betting on continued growth in data centers, which now account for over a half of the group's revenue.