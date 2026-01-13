Micron : How a commoditiser is becoming a margin machine
Micron Technology designs and manufactures memory chips. Put another way: the company supplies what artificial intelligence consumes non-stop to run fast and at scale-namely DRAM (working memory) and NAND (flash memory, i.e. storage). Without memory, an accelerator does not perform miracles; it waits. And in 2026, the industry is precisely rediscovering that compute speed only matters if the data can keep up.
Micron Technology, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of semiconductors. The group's products include memory products (dynamic memories, flash memories, etc.) and semiconductor systems. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- IT infrastructure (37.9%): computers, network systems, graphics systems and cloud servers;
- phones and mobile devices (25.3%): smartphones, tablets and mobile devices;
- storage media (18.3%): mainly fixed and removable data storage components;
- other (18.5%): primarily automotive, connected home and consumer electronics and industries markets.
As of 29/08/2024, the group has 11 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (52.4%), Taiwan (18.7%), China (12.1%), Hong Kong (4.3%), Japan (3.4%), Asia/Pacific (5.3%), Europe (3.3%) and other (0.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.