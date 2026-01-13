Micron : How a commoditiser is becoming a margin machine Micron Technology designs and manufactures memory chips. Put another way: the company supplies what artificial intelligence consumes non-stop to run fast and at scale-namely DRAM (working memory) and NAND (flash memory, i.e. storage). Without memory, an accelerator does not perform miracles; it waits. And in 2026, the industry is precisely rediscovering that compute speed only matters if the data can keep up. Tommy Douziech Published on 01/13/2026 at 08:40 am EST Share This article is for Premium subscribers only SUBSCRIBE to Premium to unlock this high value-added content! Subscribe Already a customer? Log In © MarketScreener.com - 2026 Share

Surperformance is Buy on MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. since 2025-12-22 .