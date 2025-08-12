Micron Technology said it expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.85 for Q4 2025, up 14% from $2.50 previously.



Expected revenue has been raised to $11.2bn (from $10.7bn previously), up 5% from the previous estimate. Adjusted gross margin has also been revised upward to 44.5% from 42%, a gain of 2.5 percentage points.



The group expects adjusted operating expenses of $1.22bn, slightly higher than the $1.20bn previously guided (+1.7%). This positive revision is attributed to improved pricing, particularly in DRAM, as well as solid operational execution.



No y-o-y comparative figures were provided, as the company is focusing on adjusting its intra-quarter guidance.



This revision to our outlook reflects the strength of demand and our ability to capture value in a favorable market environment, said Sumit Sadana, executive vice president and chief business officer of Micron.



Micron has not yet released its final results for the quarter, but confirms that this updated guidance will serve as a reference until the end of the fiscal year on 28 August. The company has not provided any changes to its annual outlook beyond this quarterly revision.