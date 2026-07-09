The group expects this increase in investment to support its long-term goal of producing 40% of its DRAM memory in the United States, while creating well-paid direct and indirect jobs.
'The expanded investment reflects Micron's confidence in its technology leadership and the ongoing demand for its leading-edge memory products,' said the chipmaker, which is based in Boise, Idaho.
The announcement comes as Micron marks the first milestone of concrete pouring at its Clay site in New York state, completed more than a quarter ahead of the original schedule and signaling the shift from site preparation to vertical construction.
Separately, Micron also said on Thursday that it intends to invest up to $3bn to strengthen the US semiconductor supply chain ecosystem and 'enable the critical footprint needed for future technology innovation'.
As part of this investment, it will provide GlobalWafers with strategic support of $500m to advance the development and manufacturing capabilities at its GlobalWafers America plant for 300 mm silicon wafer production in Sherman, Texas.
Micron Technology, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of semiconductors. The group's products include memory products (dynamic memories, flash memories, etc.) and semiconductor systems. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- IT infrastructure (36.2%): computers, network systems, graphics systems and cloud servers;
- phones and mobile devices (31.7%): smartphones, tablets and mobile devices;
- storage media (19.3%): mainly fixed and removable data storage components;
- other (12.8%): primarily automotive, connected home and consumer electronics and industries markets.
As of 28/08/2025, the group has 14 manufacturing sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (64.5%), Taiwan (15.2%), China (7.1%), Hong Kong (3%), Japan (2.4%), Asia/Pacific (5.1%), Europe (1.7%) and other (1%).
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