Micron raises its US investment forecast

Micron Technology jumps 6.3% to $1,010 after the semiconductor maker said it is raising its US capital spending forecast to more than $250bn by 2035, driven by surging memory demand in the AI era.

The group expects this increase in investment to support its long-term goal of producing 40% of its DRAM memory in the United States, while creating well-paid direct and indirect jobs.



'The expanded investment reflects Micron's confidence in its technology leadership and the ongoing demand for its leading-edge memory products,' said the chipmaker, which is based in Boise, Idaho.



The announcement comes as Micron marks the first milestone of concrete pouring at its Clay site in New York state, completed more than a quarter ahead of the original schedule and signaling the shift from site preparation to vertical construction.



Separately, Micron also said on Thursday that it intends to invest up to $3bn to strengthen the US semiconductor supply chain ecosystem and 'enable the critical footprint needed for future technology innovation'.



As part of this investment, it will provide GlobalWafers with strategic support of $500m to advance the development and manufacturing capabilities at its GlobalWafers America plant for 300 mm silicon wafer production in Sherman, Texas.