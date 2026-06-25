Micron Technology delivered results that significantly exceeded expectations, confirming the tightening conditions in the DRAM and NAND memory markets. The most advanced versions of these chips, such as HBM, have become essential components of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Third-quarter fiscal revenue reached $41.46bn, compared to the $35.91bn expected and $9.30bn a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $25.11, well above the consensus estimate of $20.86.

The stock jumped approximately 10% in after-hours trading, representing nearly $120bn in additional market capitalization. The shares have now posted a gain of roughly 280% since the beginning of the year, reflecting a sharp shift in perception regarding the American memory chip specialist: historically a cyclical player, it is now positioned at the heart of the AI bottleneck.



Profitability also reached a significant new milestone, with adjusted gross margin hitting 84.9%, up from 74.9% in the previous quarter, driven by higher average selling prices and a more favorable product mix. Management emphasized that memory has become a strategic asset in the AI ecosystem, with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra citing the "strategic value of memory in the AI era."



At the same time, Micron raised the bar for the current quarter, forecasting revenue of around $50bn and adjusted earnings per share of approximately $31. Although the group anticipates a gradual improvement in supply by 2028, management stated they do not have "visibility on when memory supply will be able to catch up with the surge in demand."