New multi-year contracts in RAM and storage could permanently transform the US group's financial profile, driven by AI-related demand. On Wall Street, the stock is soaring 17% to $878, allowing the company to cross the $1 trillion market cap threshold for the first time in its history.

According to UBS, a new re-rating phase is beginning for Micron Technology: the Swiss bank has raised its target price for the stock from $535 to... $1,625! while reiterating its "buy" rating.



The bank estimates that Long Term Agreements (LTAs) concluded with hyperscalers now secure up to 30% of DRAM volumes - the RAM used in servers and AI accelerators - with partially fixed pricing mechanisms.



UBS thus anticipates earnings per share exceeding $100 through 2029, compared to a significantly lower previous estimate, thanks to increased demand visibility and a reduction in the memory market's historical cyclicality. The broker raised its EPS forecasts for 2027 to 2029 to $142.23, $169.64, and $133.07 respectively.



The bank also highlights the acceleration of the HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) market, a high-speed DRAM used in Nvidia and AMD's AI chips. UBS now forecasts a 50% increase in HBM prices in 2027, up from 35% previously.



The broker also believes that long-term agreements could gradually extend to NAND, the flash memory used in SSDs and data storage. Micron could generate more than $400 billion in cumulative free cash flow between 2027 and 2029, according to the broker's projections.



Mizuho remains positive on the stock



Mizuho believes that memory market tightness is set to intensify with the rise of artificial intelligence, providing strong support for HBM and DRAM prices.



The Japanese financial group reiterated its "Outperform" rating on Micron with a price target of $800, as the broker considers the group its "top pick" in DRAM and NAND memory, two technologies deemed essential to AI development.



The broker estimates that strong AI-related memory demand could lead to market undersupply in 2026 and 2027. Furthermore, the rise of "Agentic AI" will significantly stimulate demand for processors and DRAM, the bank says.



Nvidia's $20bn in CPU revenue could thus represent an additional demand of 3,000 petabytes of memory, or approximately 6% of global DRAM supply.



Finally, the broker points out that several non-HBM markets remain undersupplied by 30% to 50%, an imbalance likely to last "well beyond 2026," while customer interest in long-term supply contracts continues to grow.