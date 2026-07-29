Oil is rising, Iran is back in the headlines, the Federal Reserve is preparing to announce its latest decision, and roughly 100 major American and European companies are reporting results. Microsoft and Meta Platforms report after Wednesday's close, followed later this week by Amazon and Apple. Their results will be judged less by headline revenue than by what their enormous AI budgets are producing.

Semiconductor shares are struggling again, extending a retreat that began in Asia and spread through Europe. The Nasdaq 100 has fallen for five consecutive sessions and is now about 10% below its June 3 peak. South Korea's KOSPI has plunged 40% since its June 18 record, although its extraordinary gains earlier in the year mean it remains positive for 2026.

SK Hynix illustrates the problem. The South Korean memory-chip producer delivered another exceptional quarter, but its results still fell short of the expectations embedded in its share price. Its U.S.-listed shares slipped before the opening bell, while the disappointment weighed on chip stocks across several markets.

Oil is rising, Iran is back in the headlines, the Federal Reserve is preparing to announce its latest decision, and roughly 100 major American and European companies are reporting results. Microsoft and Meta Platforms report after Wednesday's close, followed later this week by Amazon and Apple. Their results will be judged less by headline revenue than by what their enormous AI budgets are producing.

This is the distinction between a strong company and a strong investment. A business can produce remarkable profits and still disappoint shareholders if its valuation assumes something even better. The more enthusiasm investors build into a stock, the less room they leave for ordinary excellence.

KLA provided another example. The semiconductor-equipment company forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, yet its shares dropped 7%. Applied Materials and Sandisk edged lower. Seagate stood out, rising 5% after issuing a better-than-expected quarterly forecast. Anyone who recently declared that chip stocks had reached a bottom, perhaps after consulting candlestick charts, a teenage financial influencer and an unusually confident relative, may want to revise the presentation.

The concern is no longer whether AI demand exists. It plainly does. The concern is whether the vast sums flowing into chips, data centers and models will generate attractive returns before today's expensive technology becomes tomorrow's clearance item. Competition from China adds pressure, as Chinese companies develop advanced chips and release cheaper AI models.

The broader earnings season remains healthy. According to LSEG data cited by Reuters, 85.2% of the 169 S&P 500 companies that have reported have beaten expectations, compared with a historical rate of 68%. Ford added to the positive picture Wednesday, rising 5.5% after raising its annual profit forecast for the second occasion this year.

Still, the benefits are moving beyond technology. Consumer staples and healthcare have attracted more attention as the Nasdaq has fallen to a three-month low. The Dow, supported by more traditional industries, is near a two-week high. Both the Dow and Nasdaq 100 remain up roughly 10% in 2026, but the Dow has taken the less stressful route.

The Federal Reserve will announce its decision at 2 p.m. Eastern. Economists generally expect rates to remain unchanged, but markets are assigning a 38% probability to an increase. They also expect at least one quarter-point rise by year-end as tariffs and higher energy costs threaten to revive inflation.

Oil climbed 6% a barrel after reports that the U.S. military had intercepted a surprise Iranian attack on American forces in the Middle East. The incident undermined recent suggestions that tensions between Washington and Tehran were easing and gives the Fed another inflation risk to consider.

The likely outcome is a hawkish hold: no immediate change, accompanied by a clear willingness to raise rates if needed. Dissents in favor of an increase would reinforce that message. Chair Kevin Warsh has promised brief remarks and little guidance, leaving investors to extract meaning from a central banker determined to provide as little of it as possible.

Against this backdrop, U.S. indexes opened with competing forces. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed modest resilience, while the Dow was held back by its more defensive composition and individual earnings reactions. With so many companies reporting, the indexes may reveal less than the stocks beneath them.

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Dollar index : 101.338

: 101.338 Gold : 4,035

: 4,035 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 89.39 ( WTI ) 84.18

: 89.39 ( ) 84.18 United States 10 years : 4.62%

: 4.62% BITCOIN: 64,380

In corporate news:

Apple set for strongest June-quarter sales growth in five years.

ChipAgents, a Nvidia partner, raises $60 million in Series A funding to accelerate chip design with AI agents.

Alphabet's Google DeepMind disbands its AlphaFold team as AI strategy shifts toward Gemini.

Meta will report Q2 results on Wednesday, with consensus calling for about $60.2 billion in revenue near the top end of its guidance range.

SpaceX and Blue Origin could benefit from faster FAA approvals under new executive order.

Visa Q3 revenue and payments volume exceed expectations on resilient consumer and business spending.

AbbVie wins European approval for Rinvoq in vitiligo and alopecia areata.

Bloom Energy, Teradyne, Seagate and Ford: Shares rose by 12.7%, 7%, 6.6% and 5%, respectively, in after-hours trading following their results.

KLA, PPG Industries and NXP Semiconductors: Shares fell by 8%, 4% and 3%, respectively, in after-hours trading following their results.

Netflix and Walt Disney: Are expected to benefit from Canada's decision to abandon its streaming tax.

AT&T: Completed its $23 billion acquisition of spectrum licences from EchoStar.

Moody's: Is considering upgrading Delivery Hero's credit rating following its merger with Uber Technologies.

Waste Management: Missed second-quarter expectations, with revenue of $6.68 billion versus the $6.71 billion forecast, and cut its 2026 revenue guidance following its withdrawal from the residential market.

Main results due today: Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Lam Research, Procter & Gamble, Arm, Amphenol, Qualcomm, Starbucks, Fortinet, Vertiv, Equinix, General Dynamics, Automatic Data Processing, Johnson Controls International, Robinhood Markets, Aon, Agnico Eagle Mines, O'Reilly Automotive, Boston Scientific, Public Storage, L3Harris Technologies, Entergy, Ventas, Old Dominion Freight Line, Garmin, Humana, Flex and Carvana.

Analyst Recommendations: