Microsoft announces on Azure the launch of the world's first cluster using the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 system, designed for OpenAI's artificial intelligence applications.
This platform brings together more than 4,600 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra graphics processors, interconnected via the InfiniBand Quantum-X800 network, to deliver exceptional computing power.
Each unit combines 72 GPUs and 36 Grace CPUs, totaling up to 1.44 exaflops per virtual machine. According to Nidhi Chappell, vice president of Microsoft Azure AI Infrastructure, this project illustrates "the shared commitment of Microsoft and NVIDIA to optimize the entire modern data center."
This supercomputer reinforces US leadership in next-generation AI infrastructure.
Published on 10/10/2025 at 05:57 am EDT
