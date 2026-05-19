Microsoft plans to commission its largest data center in India by mid-2026 to meet surging demand for its artificial intelligence services. Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India & South Asia, cited "massive demand" for the Azure cloud platform and Copilot 365, the group's commercial AI assistant. Alongside Alphabet and Amazon, Microsoft views India as a strategic market, driven by its vast connected population and significant pool of tech talent.

The group announced a $17.5bn investment in India in late 2025, its largest commitment in Asia, adding to the $3bn pledged earlier that year. This program notably includes a new data center in Hyderabad, which is set to become Microsoft's largest site in the country. The group aims to accelerate infrastructure deployment to support the rapid growth of AI adoption across Indian enterprises.



Microsoft reports that several major Indian tech firms, including Infosys, Cognizant, and Tata Consultancy Services, each already hold approximately 50,000 Copilot licenses. The group also highlighted that a growing share of new AI features is now being developed by its teams in India, where it has over 22,000 employees. However, this expansion is fueling intense competition in the tech labor market, with demand for specialized profiles significantly outstripping available supply, according to Puneet Chandok.