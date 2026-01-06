Microsoft has announced a strategic partnership with the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), the grid operator serving 42 million people in the US and Canada. The alliance reflects a growing trend of technology giants moving into the energy sector as electricity demand surges, driven by the expansion of data centres needed to develop artificial intelligence.

Under the partnership, Microsoft will roll out its analytics and optimisation technologies across MISO's network. The tools are expected to help anticipate weather-related disruptions, plan transmission infrastructure and automate certain critical operations. The aim is to support the ongoing energy transition, marked by a broader mix of energy sources, accelerating electrification and rising pressure from computing needs.

The project is part of a wider wave of tech-energy tie-ups: in 2023, Google signed a similar agreement with PJM Interconnection, the largest grid operator in the US. No financial terms were disclosed for the Microsoft-MISO deal, but both sides say they share a goal of speeding up grid modernisation in response to challenges around capacity, resilience and sustainability.