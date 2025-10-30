Microsoft posted quarterly results that are well above expectations, driven by the exceptional performance of Azure, its cloud platform, whose revenues jumped 40%. In Q1 revenue totaled $77.67bn (+18% y-o-y), exceeding the consensus estimate of $75.33bn. Net income reached $27.7bn, or $3.72 per share, and climbed to $4.13 excluding exceptional items, compared with $3.67 expected.

The Intelligent Cloud segment, which includes Azure, generated $30.9bn in revenue, up 28%. Azure is more than ever the main growth driver, supported by strong demand for artificial intelligence services. Microsoft revealed in the previous quarter that its cloud services as a whole represented over $75bn annually, up 34%. The Productivity and Business Processes division (Office, LinkedIn) also exceeded expectations, with $33bn in revenue, while the More Personal Computing division grew 4% to $13.8bn.

This momentum is closely linked to the strategic partnership with OpenAI, reinforced by the completion of its restructuring. Microsoft will now own 27% of OpenAI's commercial structure, valued at approximately $135bn. Despite these solid results, the stock fell slightly in after-hours trading (down approximately 2%), with investors remaining cautious ahead of the scheduled conference with analysts. Nevertheless, Microsoft confirms its dominant position in the cloud and AI, two major pillars of its growth strategy.