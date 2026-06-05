In a notice published on its website, the British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has announced its intention to conduct qualitative research to inform its investigation into Microsoft, which was first unveiled on May 14.

The UK antitrust regulator has launched an inquiry to determine whether Microsoft should be designated as having "Strategic Market Status" (SMS) regarding its enterprise software ecosystem.



For its initial probe, the CMA issued an "Invitation to Comment" (ITC) outlining the scope of its investigation, its primary lines of inquiry, as well as the potential issues and interventions currently under consideration.



According to its indicative timetable, the authority will carry out an initial evidence-gathering phase and hold discussions with Microsoft and third parties, including other market participants and UK customers, through July.



Following a second phase of additional evidence collection and analysis lasting until September, the CMA is expected to unveil a proposed decision in October, to which the American tech giant will be permitted to respond.



A further phase of evidence gathering and stakeholder consultations will follow in November and December of this year, leading to a final decision expected next February.