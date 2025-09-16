On Monday evening Microsoft announced that it would increase its quarterly dividend by eight cents to 91 cents per share, i.e. a 10% increase over the previous quarter.



The world's leading software company said that the dividend will be paid on December 11 to shareholders on record as of November 20.



The Redmond, Washington-based group added that it has set December 5 as the date for its next AGM, which will be held virtually under the leadership of its CEO Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood.



Microsoft shares, which closed yesterday evening up 22% this year compared with +15% for the Nasdaq, were expected to rise 0.2% on Tuesday morning when the New York Stock Exchange opened.