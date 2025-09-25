On Wednesday,Microsoft announced the integration of Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.1 model into its Microsoft 365 Copilot suite, offering businesses the choice between OpenAI and Anthropic models for certain features. The option will first be available in Researcher, an agent responsible for collecting and analyzing data, and will be offered to Frontier program customers. Copilot Studio, the tool for creating custom agents, already supports the Claude Sonnet 4 and Claude Opus 4.1 models.

This expansion marks an important step for Microsoft, which, while remaining OpenAI's main investor and exclusive cloud partner, is seeking to diversify its AI ecosystem. Anthropic's models will run on Amazon and Google infrastructure, with optional activation by IT administrators. Microsoft had already tested the integration of Anthropic models into GitHub Copilot and is simultaneously developing its own internal model, MAI-1-preview.

This opening comes as OpenAI expands its industrial partnerships, with major agreements signed with Oracle, Broadcom, and Nvidia. For Microsoft, which sees Copilot as a strategic pillar of enterprise AI, the challenge is to support its still limited adoption: according to KeyBanc, only 4% of customers use it on a large scale, with the majority limiting themselves to limited deployments. This strategy confirms Satya Nadella's vision that AI models are becoming interchangeable, serving increasingly autonomous applications.