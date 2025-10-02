On Wednesday, Microsoft unveiled Microsoft 365 Premium, a $19.99 per month subscription for individuals. This plan natively integrates the Copilot artificial intelligence assistant into the group's main applications, such as Outlook, Word, and Excel, marking a new step in the monetization strategy for generative AI.

The offer includes the highest usage limits for Copilot, as well as exclusive tools such as Researcher, Analyst, and Actions. It also includes 1 terabyte of cloud storage and advanced cybersecurity features via Microsoft Defender. This launch replaces the former Copilot Pro package, offered at the same price, and allows current subscribers to easily migrate to the new offer.

Microsoft is maintaining a free version of Copilot and says that Personal and Family plan subscribers will now enjoy higher usage limits at no additional cost. With 365 Premium, the company is seeking to strengthen its competitiveness against other paid AI assistant services, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus, which also costs $20 per month.