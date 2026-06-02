The group also introduced MAI-Thinking, a reasoning model designed to deliver high performance while minimizing computational costs. According to Microsoft, this medium-sized model is intended to help developers curb AI-related expenditures, a concern that has become paramount as the costs of the most advanced models continue to climb. MAI-Thinking is currently available in private preview via Microsoft Foundry, the company's enterprise-focused platform.
These launches are part of a broader strategy to establish Microsoft as a comprehensive provider of artificial intelligence technologies. While OpenAI and Anthropic models remain accessible via Azure, the group is now developing its own alternatives for coding, speech recognition, text-to-speech, image generation and edge AI. Microsoft also showcased small-scale Aion models capable of running directly on Windows PCs, thereby reducing heavy dependence on the cloud.
Microsoft launches proprietary AI models to bolster autonomy from OpenAI
At its Build conference, Microsoft unveiled a new generation of in-house artificial intelligence models, showing a strategic push to reduce its reliance on OpenAI technologies. Key announcements included MAI-Code-1, a specialized code-generation model capable of transforming natural language instructions into applications or websites. This initiative aims to capitalize on the surge in AI-assisted development, particularly the "vibe coding" trend, which enables software creation through simple textual descriptions.
Published on 06/02/2026 at 03:33 pm EDT
The group also introduced MAI-Thinking, a reasoning model designed to deliver high performance while minimizing computational costs. According to Microsoft, this medium-sized model is intended to help developers curb AI-related expenditures, a concern that has become paramount as the costs of the most advanced models continue to climb. MAI-Thinking is currently available in private preview via Microsoft Foundry, the company's enterprise-focused platform.