Microsoft launches proprietary AI models to bolster independence from OpenAI
At its Build conference, Microsoft unveiled a new generation of in-house AI models, showing a strategic push to reduce its reliance on OpenAI technologies. Key announcements included MAI-Code-1, a specialized code-generation model capable of converting natural language instructions into applications or websites. This initiative aims to capitalize on the surge in AI-assisted development, particularly the "vibe coding" trend, which enables software creation through simple textual descriptions.
The group also introduced MAI-Thinking, a reasoning model designed to deliver high performance while containing computational costs. According to Microsoft, this medium-sized model is intended to help developers lower their AI-related expenditures, a critical issue as the costs of the most advanced models continue to climb. MAI-Thinking is currently available in private preview via Microsoft Foundry, the company's enterprise-focused platform.
These launches are part of a broader strategy to establish Microsoft as a comprehensive provider of AI technologies. While models from OpenAI and Anthropic remain accessible via Azure, the group is now developing its own alternatives for coding, speech recognition, text-to-speech, image generation and edge AI. Microsoft also showcased small Aion models capable of running directly on Windows PCs, significantly reducing dependence on the cloud.
Microsoft Corporation is the world's leader in the design, development and marketing of operating systems and software programs for PC's and servers. The group also builds and sells computer equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of operating systems and application development tools (42.9%): primarily for servers (Azure, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, GitHub, etc.) and (Windows);
- development of cloud-based software applications (37.7%): programs for productivity (Microsoft 365; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher and Access), integrated management and customer relationship management (Dynamics 365), online file sharing and management (OneDrive), and unified and collaborative communications (Microsoft Teams);
- other (19.4%): primarily sale of software licenses (Windows), tablets (Microsoft Surface), video game consoles and software (Xbox), computer accessories, etc.
The United States accounts for 51.3% of net sales.
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