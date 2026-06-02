At its Build conference, Microsoft unveiled a new generation of in-house AI models, showing a strategic push to reduce its reliance on OpenAI technologies. Key announcements included MAI-Code-1, a specialized code-generation model capable of converting natural language instructions into applications or websites. This initiative aims to capitalize on the surge in AI-assisted development, particularly the "vibe coding" trend, which enables software creation through simple textual descriptions.

The group also introduced MAI-Thinking, a reasoning model designed to deliver high performance while containing computational costs. According to Microsoft, this medium-sized model is intended to help developers lower their AI-related expenditures, a critical issue as the costs of the most advanced models continue to climb. MAI-Thinking is currently available in private preview via Microsoft Foundry, the company's enterprise-focused platform.

These launches are part of a broader strategy to establish Microsoft as a comprehensive provider of AI technologies. While models from OpenAI and Anthropic remain accessible via Azure, the group is now developing its own alternatives for coding, speech recognition, text-to-speech, image generation and edge AI. Microsoft also showcased small Aion models capable of running directly on Windows PCs, significantly reducing dependence on the cloud.