OpenAI has begun marketing advertising formats embedded in ChatGPT, launching a pilot program with a small number of advertisers, according to The Information . The move marks a strategic shift for the Microsoft-backed company, which until now has focused on a subscription-based model. The test is expected to begin in February, with financial commitments of less than $1m per advertiser for a trial phase lasting a few weeks.



The chosen billing model departs from traditional click-based standards, favoring a calculation based on the number of views. OpenAI does not yet have an automated tool for buying ad space, but is actively developing a self-service platform. The experiment comes as funding needs rise, particularly for computing infrastructure, and follows last week's official announcement of a gradual rollout of ads for some US ChatGPT users.



This advertising pivot reflects growing pressure on OpenAI to diversify its revenue ahead of a highly anticipated IPO. Historically, the company has relied on subscription offerings such as ChatGPT Plus, Pro or Enterprise. Opening up to advertisers now broadens its business model in a market where the investments required to scale up artificial intelligence models keep increasing. OpenAI declined to comment on the report, which has not yet been independently confirmed.