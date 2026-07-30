Amid the gloom of quarterly earnings, it is often hard to separate the big winners from the big losers of the reporting season. Yet even as this new wave of releases has barely begun, one thing already looks clear: Microsoft will rank among this quarter's standout successes.

MSFT shares are currently up more than 15%, a rare move for the tech giant, which is better known for steady, controlled gains than for dramatic spikes. To find a comparable jump, you have to go back to March 13, 2020, when Bill Gates announced he was leaving Microsoft's board of directors. For an even sharper rise, you have to return to October 13, 2008, in the middle of the financial crisis.



This time, it is neither an historic event nor an extraordinary announcement, but rather quarterly results that far exceeded expectations. Microsoft in particular confirmed an acceleration in its Azure division, whose revenue rose 43% year over year in constant currency in the fourth quarter, versus 39% in the prior quarter. The company now expects 45% growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, a level above market expectations. For Tyler Radke, an analyst at Citi, Azure's acceleration reflects still very strong demand for AI-focused infrastructure and "delivers a convincing rebuttal to the bears' arguments".



At the same time, Microsoft is showing a stronger ability to monetize its AI investments. The company posted a steady operating margin of 45.1%, supported by efficiency gains in the cloud. Copilot is also continuing to scale, with 30 million paid licenses, including 10 million new subscriptions added in the quarter alone, twice as many as in the prior quarter.



These results are a particularly reassuring signal as hyperscalers' capital spending continues to climb. Analysts at Deutsche Bank estimate that "Microsoft has several levers to partially offset the negative impact on margins from product mix shifts and higher component costs".



For Tyler Radke, "Microsoft looks increasingly well positioned thanks to its strategy built around choice in AI models". Deutsche Bank shares that view, concluding its note by stressing: "We remain convinced that Microsoft is well positioned to sustain annual EPS (earnings per share) compound growth above 15% for several years, driven by increasingly tangible AI monetization across its platform."