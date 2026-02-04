Microsoft announced on Wednesday a shake-up at the top of its cybersecurity division. Hayete Gallot is returning to the company to succeed Charlie Bell, who has held the role since 2021. Bell will now become an individual contributor engineer, a position focused on engineering quality, while continuing to report directly to Satya Nadella. The change, which MS CEO says has been long in the works, comes as Microsoft seeks to strengthen its security strategy while responding to rising expectations tied to the growth of artificial intelligence.
Hayete Gallot, who worked at Microsoft from 2009 to 2024, most recently served as president of customer experience at Google Cloud. She will lead the cybersecurity unit with the title of executive vice president, reporting to top management. Her mix of product expertise and customer-facing experience is presented as a strategic asset for a division that has recently been put to the test. In 2023, Microsoft was targeted by a cyberattack attributed to China that compromised the accounts of US officials, an incident that led to official criticism and tighter internal procedures.
The reshuffle comes as Microsoft faces a 14% drop in its share price since the start of the year, against a backdrop of concerns about Azure's growth and the outlook for software publishers in an environment dominated by generative AI. The group has also promoted several executives to executive vice president to strengthen customer relationships. In the new cybersecurity structure, Ales Holecek becomes chief security architect, reporting directly to Gallot.
Microsoft Corporation is the world's leader in the design, development and marketing of operating systems and software programs for PC's and servers. The group also builds and sells computer equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of operating systems and application development tools (42.9%): primarily for servers (Azure, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, GitHub, etc.) and (Windows);
- development of cloud-based software applications (37.7%): programs for productivity (Microsoft 365; Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher and Access), integrated management and customer relationship management (Dynamics 365), online file sharing and management (OneDrive), and unified and collaborative communications (Microsoft Teams);
- other (19.4%): primarily sale of software licenses (Windows), tablets (Microsoft Surface), video game consoles and software (Xbox), computer accessories, etc.
The United States accounts for 51.3% of net sales.
