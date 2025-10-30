On Wednesday evening, Microsoft reported better-than-expected results for Q1, which ended in September, although the prospect of increased investment, mainly related to its development in AI, seemed to concern investors, who sold off the stock on Thursday morning on Wall Street.



The software giant said yesterday that it had a "solid" start to FY 2025/2026, with net income excluding exceptional items up 22% to $30.8bn over the quarter, on revenue up 18% to $77.7bn.



Its Azure cloud infrastructure alone generated 39% growth at constant exchange rates in the first quarter, exceeding the 37% target set by the Redmond, Washington-based group at the start of the quarter.



For its second quarter, Microsoft says it expects its cloud computing platform to grow 37% at constant exchange rates, a target higher than the 36.5% forecast by analysts.



While this announcement is generally reassuring, investors seem particularly concerned about the upward trajectory of the company's capital expenditures, which are already reflected in its financial statements.



"Microsoft plans to increase its investment in AI in the second quarter on a sequential basis, but also over the entire 2025/2026 fiscal year, in contrast to the dynamics that have characterized this item to date," notes Gregg Moskowitz of Mizuho.



The professional explains that the software developer intends to open new data centers to take advantage of the strong demand and favorable momentum currently driving the market.



Other analysts, however, recommend buying the stock, pointing out that these investments are likely to pay off in the coming quarters.



"The quarter was solid and should enable the group to move closer to the $5 trillion market cap club within the next 18 months, with the AI revolution only just beginning but likely to enable it to monetize its efforts soon," says Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities.



"We therefore consider any dip in the share price to be a buying opportunity," he pointed out.



At around 10:15 a.m. (New York time), the stock was down 2.8%, compared with a decline of around 0.8% for the Nasdaq.