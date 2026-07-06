Microsoft said on Monday that it would cut 4,800 jobs, equivalent to about 2.1% of its global workforce. Xbox is among the divisions most affected, with 1,600 immediate job cuts and a broader restructuring that could reduce the unit's headcount by around 20% by fiscal 2027. Commercial teams will also be affected.

The announcement comes as Microsoft continues to increase spending on AI infrastructure, cloud capacity and data centers. It also comes at a time when some businesses outside Azure and LinkedIn, including Windows, Surface and Xbox, remain under pressure.

Microsoft occupies a familiar place in office life. A Windows session in the morning, an Excel file shared across a team, PowerPoint slides revised before a meeting, Teams left open during the day. That familiarity can make the scale of the business easy to overlook. The company has turned everyday work habits into subscriptions, recurring revenue, high margins and, increasingly, demand for computing capacity.

Microsoft has changed its main growth engine several times. Bill Gates built the company around the PC era. Steve Ballmer consolidated its position in enterprise software. Satya Nadella moved the group toward cloud computing and then artificial intelligence. In a technology sector where mature franchises are often treated with suspicion, that ability to adapt remains one of Microsoft’s main strengths.

Today, Microsoft generates about $318 billion in annual revenue, $125 billion in net income, an EBIT margin of 46.8%, an EBITDA margin close to 59.9% and free cash flow of $72.9 billion on a trailing twelve-month basis to the end of March. The group’s financial profile remains exceptional, but the market is not only valuing the business Microsoft already has. It is also valuing the infrastructure-heavy version of Microsoft now being built.

A software group with a more capital-intensive growth engine

Most of Microsoft’s revenue still comes from software, subscriptions and enterprise services. In fiscal 2025, Productivity and Business Processes, which includes Microsoft 365, LinkedIn and Dynamics, accounted for 43% of revenue. Intelligent Cloud, where Azure sits, represented nearly 38%. More Personal Computing, which includes Windows, Xbox, devices and search advertising, made up the remaining 19%.

That revenue split does not show how capital expenditure is allocated. Microsoft does not disclose capex by segment, so any precise allocation would be speculative. The broad economic logic is still visible. Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn are relatively light in capital requirements. Azure, data centers and GPUs now account for the more capital-intensive side of the group’s expansion.

This is where artificial intelligence meets Microsoft’s business model. Computing power has to be sold, integrated into software, billed over time and converted into margins. Microsoft remains a software company, but a larger share of its future growth now depends on physical assets that are costly, depreciating and subject to relatively short replacement cycles.

Cloud computing is often described in abstract terms. Its infrastructure is not abstract. It requires buildings, cables, transformers, electricity and semiconductors.

Layoffs alongside an investment cycle

The layoffs therefore need to be read in the context of capital allocation. They are not only a reduction in headcount at a large technology company. They also reflect a company trying to fund a large infrastructure cycle while tightening discipline in businesses where growth is weaker.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Azure and other cloud services grew 40% year on year. Microsoft also said its AI-related activities had crossed an annualized revenue run rate of $37 billion, up 123%. This is not a standalone accounting segment, and Microsoft does not provide a full breakdown of its components. Still, the figure indicates that AI-related demand has moved beyond early commercial experimentation.

For Microsoft, the central question is increasingly economic rather than only technological. Azure must capture enough demand, at the right price and with sufficient margins, to justify the cost of GPUs, electricity and data centers.

Capacity has to be available before the related demand is fully visible in the accounts. In cloud computing, timing matters. If capacity is unavailable when customers need it, workloads and contracts can move to competitors with more infrastructure ready to deploy.

The cash-flow test

During the quarter, Microsoft spent $31.9 billion on investments. Almost two-thirds related to short-lived assets, mainly GPUs and CPUs. Over nine months, cash payments for property and equipment reached $80.1 billion, compared with $47.5 billion a year earlier. For calendar 2026, management has referred to roughly $190 billion in capital expenditure, including $25 billion linked to higher component costs.

Microsoft has the financial capacity to support this investment more easily than most companies. In the third quarter, it generated $46.7 billion in operating cash flow and spent $30.9 billion on capital expenditure. Free cash flow fell to $15.8 billion, from $20.3 billion a year earlier.

That decline is not, by itself, a sign of financial stress. Infrastructure is being funded today, while revenue should be generated over several years. The issue is the nature of the assets being bought. GPUs are not comparable to office buildings. They can become less competitive relatively quickly and may need to be replaced before the data centers that house them are fully depreciated.

Utilization and pricing therefore become central. Azure is not only a channel through which Microsoft sells AI capacity. It is also the place where investors will see whether current spending can become recurring revenue, cloud margins and durable free cash flow.

A stricter approach inside the group

The layoffs also underline the contrast between Microsoft’s areas of investment and its areas of restructuring. While the company is spending heavily on AI infrastructure, it is also reorganizing Xbox after weaker results. Management expects the gaming division to return to growth in 2027, but the scale of the cuts points to tighter internal discipline. Some studios are being spun out or transferred to new owners, while the French studio Arkane is discussing strategic options with employee representatives.

Microsoft has said the cuts are not directly caused by AI replacing workers, although it has also acknowledged that AI is changing work methods and automating certain tasks. The distinction is important. The restructuring is less a straightforward story of machines replacing employees than a sign of a company reorganizing around the economics of AI and cloud infrastructure.

The market still values software economics

Microsoft’s valuation still reflects the quality of a software leader. With a market capitalization close to $2.9 trillion, the stock trades at about 23 times trailing earnings. For a company with Microsoft’s level of profitability and growth, that multiple is not obviously excessive.

Free cash flow gives a more demanding picture. On the last twelve months, Microsoft trades near 40 times free cash flow, implying a free cash flow yield of about 2.5%. Investors are therefore paying not only for the cash Microsoft generates today, but also for the assumption that the current investment cycle will produce higher revenue, margins and cash flow in the future.

This is the main tension. Microsoft is still supported by software economics, subscription revenue, ecosystem effects and a deeply embedded enterprise customer base. At the same time, the marginal economics of its growth are changing. More incremental revenue now requires expensive physical assets, energy supply, grid connections and processors with limited economic lives.

Microsoft is not becoming an industrial company. Its software base remains very large, diversified and profitable. Microsoft Cloud still delivered a gross margin of 66% in the latest quarter, which remains far from the economics of traditional heavy industry. The issue is not a sudden change in the company’s identity, but a gradual change in the capital intensity of part of its growth.

The question for investors is how much of Microsoft’s future value will continue to come from capital-light software margins, and how much will have to compensate for more expensive infrastructure.

The OpenAI advantage is becoming less exclusive

The OpenAI partnership remains an important part of Microsoft’s AI position. It gave the group a commercial and technological lead, strengthened Azure, accelerated the integration of AI into Microsoft products and made computing capacity a more visible competitive advantage.

The relationship has also evolved. Microsoft remains OpenAI’s primary cloud partner and retains significant access to its technology. At the same time, OpenAI can now distribute products through other cloud providers, while Microsoft’s license to OpenAI intellectual property has become non-exclusive.

That does not undermine the alliance, but it does reduce the idea that Microsoft’s OpenAI advantage is fully captive. Microsoft now has to convert that partnership into lasting usage inside its own products, recurring Azure consumption and revenue streams that are not dependent only on temporary GPU scarcity or privileged access to one model provider.

Microsoft still has a strong position. Its products are already embedded in companies’ daily operations through Microsoft 365, Windows, Teams, Excel, Azure and Copilot. Few competitors have comparable distribution at enterprise scale. The question is whether Microsoft can use that position to make AI look more like a software business, despite the increasingly physical infrastructure required to support it.

The next test

The next quarterly results will provide a clearer reading than broad statements about AI demand. Investors will focus on Azure growth, cloud gross margin, capital expenditure and the amount of operating cash flow left after infrastructure spending.

Demand appears established, and Microsoft remains highly profitable. The question is becoming more specific: how quickly can the capacity being bought today be filled, priced and converted into durable free cash flow?

The layoffs do not answer that question, but they place it firmly in the foreground. They may also point to another explanation: productivity gains. If AI allows Microsoft to absorb more work with fewer employees in some areas, the cuts are not only about reducing costs. They are also an early indication of how the company expects the technology to reshape its own operating model.

To be continued …

The next checkpoint comes at the end of July, when Microsoft is expected to publish its quarterly results. The market will not only be watching Azure growth and AI demand. It will also be looking for signs that the company’s vast spending on AI is beginning to show up in margins, productivity and returns. The layoffs have brought the question forward. The earnings publication will tell us whether the answer is starting to appear.