On Wednesday,Microsoft announced a 50% increase in the price of its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which is now set at $29.99 per month, up from $19.99 previously. This increase is accompanied by an enhanced offering, with access to more than 75 games available upon release each year, including major franchises such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Ninja Gaiden 4. Subscribers also benefit from improved cloud gaming and a redesigned rewards system.

This decision comes as Microsoft seeks to reinforce its position in the subscription-based video game market by focusing on a larger catalog and expanded services to offset slowing console sales. The group had already raised the price of its Xbox consoles in the US last month, citing the impact of tariffs.

At the same time, the company has renamed its lower-tier offerings "Essential" and "Premium," now including unlimited access to cloud gaming while keeping their prices unchanged. With this strategy, Microsoft is continuing its shift toward a "games as a service" model, aiming to appeal to a wider audience through the flexibility of streaming and immediate access to major titles.