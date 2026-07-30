Microsoft steps on the gas where it counts and posts a historic jump

In the gloom of quarterly earnings, it is often hard to pick out the season's big winners and big losers. Yet as this new wave of reports has barely begun, one conclusion already looks clear: Microsoft will rank among this quarter's standout successes.

MSFT is currently up more than 15%, an uncommon move for the tech giant, which is more accustomed to steady, controlled gains than to headline-grabbing surges. To find a comparable move, you have to go back to March 13, 2020, when Bill Gates announced his departure from Microsoft's board of directors. For an even sharper rise, you have to return to October 13, 2008, in the depths of the financial crisis.



This time, it is neither a historic event nor an extraordinary announcement, but a quarterly release that widely exceeded expectations. Microsoft in particular confirmed the acceleration in its Azure division, where revenue rose 43% year over year at constant currency in the fourth quarter, versus 39% in the prior quarter. The group now forecasts 45% growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, a level above market expectations. For Tyler Radke, an analyst at Citi, this Azure acceleration reflects still very strong demand for artificial intelligence-dedicated infrastructure and "delivers a compelling rebuttal to the pessimists' arguments".



At the same time, Microsoft is demonstrating its ability to better monetize its artificial intelligence investments. The group posted a stable operating margin of 45.1%, supported by efficiency gains delivered in the cloud. Copilot also continues to gain momentum with 30 million paid licenses, including 10 million new subscriptions recorded in the quarter alone, twice as many as in the prior quarter.



These results are a particularly reassuring signal as hyperscalers' capital spending continues to climb. Deutsche Bank analysts estimate that "Microsoft has several levers to partially offset the negative impact on margins from shifts in the product mix and rising component costs".



For Tyler Radke, "Microsoft looks increasingly well positioned thanks to its strategy built on model choice in AI". Deutsche Bank shares that view, concluding its note by stressing: "We remain convinced that Microsoft is well positioned to sustain annual compounded EPS (earnings per share) growth above 15% for several years, thanks to increasingly tangible AI monetization across its platform."