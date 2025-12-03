Microsoft has lowered its AI-related sales targets, notably in its Azure cloud division, according to information reported on Wednesday by The Information. This revision follows weaker-than-expected results for the fiscal year ended June, with several teams missing quotas. Two salespeople interviewed noted that such a cut is unusual for the group, which is nonetheless viewed as a sector leader, thanks to its strategic alliance with OpenAI.

This retreat comes in a context where enthusiasm for generative AI remains high, but its concrete adoption in companies is slow to become widespread. A MIT study indicates that only 5% of AI projects surpass the pilot stage. This customer caution could explain results that fall short of expectations. Microsoft shares fell 2% during the session, even though they are up about 16% since the start of the year.

Microsoft, like other major digital players, faces pressure to justify its heavy investments in AI, estimated at $35bn for the sole first quarter of its fiscal year. The company expects to continue increasing its spending through 2026, while anticipating ongoing capacity constraints, particularly related to chip supply. Overall, investments by large technology firms in AI are expected to reach around $400bn this year, with no guaranteed immediate returns.