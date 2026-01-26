On Monday Microsoft introduced the Maia 200, the second generation of its in-house artificial intelligence chip, alongside a software suite designed to compete with Nvidia's Cuda environment. The chip, now up and running at a data center in Iowa, marks another step in Microsoft's bid to reduce its technological dependence on Nvidia while strengthening its control of the AI value chain. A second deployment site is planned in Arizona in the coming months.



Built for compute-intensive cloud workloads, the Maia 200 is manufactured by TSMC using 3-nanometer technology and includes HBM memory, though in a less advanced version than what is expected in upcoming Nvidia chips. Microsoft is also betting on the integration of substantial SRAM, inspired by rivals such as Cerebras and Groq, to optimize performance for interactive AI uses, notably chatbots.



Microsoft describes Maia 200 as the third most powerful silicon among all hyperscalers, with FP4 performance three times higher than Amazon Trainium's third generation and FP8 performance higher than Google's seventh-generation TPU.



Alongside this, the company is rolling out new software tools, including Triton, an open-source project co-developed with OpenAI and presented as a direct alternative to Cuda, one of Nvidia's main competitive advantages.



The announcement comes amid a rapidly reshaping AI semiconductor sector. As Cerebras has signed a $10bn agreement with OpenAI, Nvidia recently reached a partnership estimated at $20bn with the start-up Groq. Against this backdrop of strategic alliances, Microsoft is stepping up its vertical integration, aiming to position itself not only as a cloud infrastructure provider but also as a central player in chip design and software development in artificial intelligence.