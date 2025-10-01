On Wednesday,Microsoft confirmed its intention to eventually favor its own semiconductors to power its artificial intelligence data centers. Kevin Scott, chief technology officer and executive vice president in charge of AI, explained that the company wanted to optimize its technological autonomy and price-performance ratio in a context of explosive demand for computing power.

Since 2023, Microsoft has introduced two of its own components: the Azure Maia AI Accelerator, designed for AI workloads, and the Cobalt processor, intended for other uses in its data centers. The group is reportedly already working on a new generation. Scott said that the goal was to control the entire architecture, from silicon to networks to cooling, in order to best adapt the infrastructure to specific needs.

This strategy brings Microsoft closer to Amazon and Alphabet, which are also developing their own chips to reduce their dependence on Nvidia and AMD. However, the pressure on computing capacity remains intense. Along with Meta, Amazon, and Alphabet, Microsoft plans to invest heavily, for a total of over $300bn this year. According to Scott, even the most ambitious forecasts are not enough: "Since the launch of ChatGPT, it's almost impossible to build fast enough to keep up."