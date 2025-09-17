Syensqo has announced that Ilham Kadri will step down as CEO on January 1, 2026, and that Mike Radossich, currently president of the group's Performance & Care and Other Solutions segments, will succeed her.



Mike Radossich is an accomplished industry leader with a proven track record in transforming complex businesses, as well as driving growth and operational efficiency on a global scale, Syensqo says.



Ilham Kadri and Mike Radossich will begin the transfer of responsibilities at the helm of the Belgian specialty chemicals group today, with the process expected to be completed by the end of this year.



Ilham Kadri will continue to lead Syensqo as CEO until the end of the year, and from 2026, she will remain with the company as a special advisor to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.