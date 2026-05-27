Rarely has a surge in demand placed such pressure on a company. Yet, this is the paradox that Mips has faced. Following the post-Covid euphoria, an inventory glut weighed heavily on the group's fundamentals, dragging the stock down towards all-time lows. While growth is now making a strong comeback in its financial statements, the share price is still struggling to regain momentum.

If wearing a helmet provides such effective protection today, it is largely thanks to neurosurgeon Hans van Holst and his partner, researcher Peter Halldin. Launched in 1995, the Mips project was born within Stockholm's prestigious Karolinska Institute. Tired of seeing cyclists suffer from severe brain trauma despite wearing helmets, Dr. van Holst modeled a protection system based on the human body's natural defense mechanisms.

Three years later, a first patent was filed with a clear strategic vision: not to manufacture helmets, but to integrate this membrane technology into existing models. Initially adopted by the equestrian world, the innovation expanded into cycling, winter sports and motorsports. Today, Mips also protects climbing enthusiasts, construction workers, and military personnel, collaborating with over 160 market leaders such as Decathlon, Rossignol, BMW, and Mammut.

(Mips membrane in yellow on a cycling helmet - Mips Press Kit)

Their business model relies on a simple recipe, backed by a portfolio of over 300 patents: the company sells its physical membrane and its usage license directly to manufacturers. For the investor, Mips is to helmets what "Gore-Tex" is to technical clothing: an ingredient brand that validates the quality of the final product.

The integration of technology into sports helmets generates the bulk of revenue, reaching a much broader audience than the motorcycle or professional safety sectors. Geographically, activity is concentrated on two major pillars. North America maintains the lead in sales, closely followed by Europe. Asia remains behind, generating only a minority share of profits.

An "asset-light" model generating cash

Until recently, Mips displayed insolent profitability, having peaked in 2021 with an operating margin of 53%. Since then, indicators have plunged. This reversal is paradoxically the direct consequence of the record success that preceded it. During the health crisis, the craze for cycling sent the company's results to new heights. However, Mips' business model depends entirely on the volumes sold by helmet manufacturers. After the euphoria, the market naturally contracted: a helmet is rarely replaced, even though manufacturers recommend renewal every 3 to 7 years depending on the model. 2023 will thus mark the low point for fundamentals, with free cash flows nearing zero. Since then, a rebound has begun. Profitability is slowly returning, with a similar trend in revenue.

Thanks to its "asset-light" model, the company has always demonstrated a strong ability to generate solid cash flows. Admittedly, the deferred payment of taxes on the heavy profits of 2021/2022 caused some temporary setbacks. In a normal situation, Mips generates a free cash flow to equity (FCFE) almost equivalent to its net income, a dynamic expected to be even more pronounced in 2025. This performance is no accident: the group's balance sheet is very healthy indeed. Its net debt/Ebitda ratio has been hovering around zero for many years now, while a massive cash position enables it to easily absorb any debt.

The quality of Mips' business model is further confirmed by its return on equity, which averages around 25%. Bolstered by this position, the company acquired Koroyd for €40m in December 2025, which admittedly adds weight to the balance sheet but remains largely manageable. The operation strengthens the group's leadership in helmet safety and paves the way for the commercialization of other products such as gloves or safety shoes.

Toward a re-rating of the stock?

The market regained its strength in Q1 2026, evidenced by 25% organic growth in global sales, primarily driven by its Sport division (+28% organic). The Motorcycle segment grew by 16% organically (and +135% overall after integrating recent acquisitions), confirming its development trajectory - despite the vigilance required regarding US customs tariffs.

On a quantitative level, consensus projections anticipate a revenue rebound of over 45% for FY 2026, before stabilizing at annual growth above 20% in subsequent years. Operating margins are expected to return to pre-crisis levels by 2030.

Caution is nonetheless recommended, as several critical factors could undermine analysts' expectations. First, Mips depends on helmet manufacturers and does not sell directly to the general public. If its customers underestimate demand, a new inventory bottleneck would abruptly halt the flow of royalties, repeating the 2022 scenario.

Furthermore, the company's insolent profitability whets appetites, even if no alarm signals have yet been triggered. In the long term, the main danger lies in an "every man for himself" approach: the temptation for major manufacturers to develop their own internal solutions to bypass licensing costs.

An opportunity to explore

The situation looks promising for Mips, and 2026 will serve as a test. Upcoming publications should be closely watched, particularly the state of profitability and the continuation of the momentum started in each segment. The integration of Koroyd currently appears to be a clear success that must be sustained over the long term.

Currently, the stock is down over 75% from its 2021 peaks. This recent drop has deflated a valuation that was becoming unsustainable. Even with the fall, its P/E multiple revolves around 30x for 2026, a legacy of a unique position and long-exemplary execution. However, this level is expected to compress fairly quickly with the return of earnings growth.

If the operational dynamic observed in Q1 is maintained and if commercial synergies with Koroyd materialize, this multiple proves promising. Analysts believe the share's current price is low, with some even expecting it to double over the next 12 months. Beyond the anchoring bias of the golden Covid and post-Covid years, there is likely an opportunity to be found in a stock that has returned to its price level of six years ago.