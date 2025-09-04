The dismissal of Lisa Cook, the confirmation of Stephan Miran, the long list of candidates to succeed Jerome Powell… the Fed's news now resembles that of a football transfer season. Five years of studying finance to write the same articles as my colleagues at Eurosport. No peace for the wicked…

The impact of tariffs on inflation, the possible weakening of the labor market, the timing and extent of rate cuts... US central bankers have no shortage of issues to worry about.

All this is happening amid an impressive game of musical chairs. Two governors could be missing from the September meeting, while preparations are already underway for the post-Jerome Powell era.

Miran faces senators

But perhaps this week will bring some clarity. On Thursday, Stephan Miran will testify before the Senate for his confirmation hearing. The current head of the White House Council of Economic Advisers was nominated by Donald Trump in early August to fill the Fed governor position vacated by Adriana Kugler.

In a statement published on the Senate Banking Committee's website on Wednesday, Miran said, "My views and decisions will be based on my analysis of the macroeconomy and what is best for its long-term management." This is a way of cutting short concerns about his nomination and the Fed's independence.

The issue of the Fed's independence will be at the heart of the hearing, as Republicans are traditionally sensitive to this issue. However, Miran's closeness to Donald Trump suggests that he may act more in the president's interests than in those of the Fed's mandate.

Despite these concerns, the confirmation vote appears to be a foregone conclusion. Republicans have a narrow majority in the Senate (53-47), and no GOP lawmakers have publicly expressed opposition to Miran's nomination.

Nevertheless, the timing will be tight, with the Fed's next meeting scheduled for September 16 and 17. During Donald Trump's first term, the nominations of his candidates to the Fed took several months.

The courts are leaving Cook in limbo

While Stephan Miran's presence at the next meeting is uncertain, another seat could be vacant: that of Governor Lisa Cook, who was fired by Donald Trump ten days ago.

The US president accuses her of mortgage fraud. This is a questionable decision since, according to the Federal Reserve Act, the president can only dismiss a Fed governor for "good cause."

Lisa Cook has already challenged her dismissal in court. In documents filed with the court, She denies committing mortgage fraud, while stating that even if she had, it would not constitute grounds for dismissal because the alleged offense occurred before her confirmation by the Senate and her taking office in 2022.

Cook's lawyers also argue that the Trump administration failed to follow due process. Due process would have required formal notification of the allegations, followed by an opportunity for Cook to refute them in an administrative proceeding at the Federal Reserve, the FHFA, the White House, or another government entity.

On Friday, a federal judge postponed her decision on Lisa Cook's appeal. A decision is expected by the end of the week. Lisa Cook is initially hoping for a temporary reinstatement.

The case could ultimately go to the Supreme Court. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court issued an opinion on the dismissal of independent agency officials, stating that "the Federal Reserve is a quasi-private entity with a unique status."

Preparing for 2026

Finally, the other series that has us excited is the succession of Jerome Powell, whose term expires in May 2026. According to the Wall Street Journal, Scott Bessent, who is overseeing the selection process, will begin interviewing different candidates this Friday.

And that could take some time, as 11 candidates are reportedly on the short list. Among them, Governor Christopher Waller, former Governor Kevin Warsh, and White House advisor Kevin Hassett seem to be the frontrunners.

Whenever asked about the subject, Donald Trump continues to say that he will make his choice "from among three or four people."

Since the beginning of his second term, he has repeatedly threatened to fire Jerome Powell, a possibility that now seems to have been ruled out.

Several members of the administration have warned the president about the impact such a decision would have on the markets, including Scott Bessent, who was himself once tipped to succeed Jerome Powell. The Treasury Secretary withdrew from the race himself, saying he had "the best job in Washington."