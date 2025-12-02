The French AI startup Mistral, specializing in artificial intelligence, has unveiled a new range of AI models designed to compete with sector heavyweights such as OpenAI, Alphabet or DeepSeek. This announcement comes shortly after a strategic partnership with bank HSBC and in a context of intensifying global competition in AI, where scientific research and commercial industrialization advance hand in hand.

Among the innovations, Mistral offers a large-scale model described by the company as the "best open-weight multimodal and multilingual model in the world," as well as a lighter model namedMinistral 3 . This latter, optimized to run on a single GPU, is intended for embedded uses in robotics, drones, or offline devices. Mistral asserts that this type of model helps reduce operating costs while delivering performance tailored to specific use cases.

Founded in 2023, Mistral quickly established itself on the European scene by raising €1.7bn in a funding round valuing the company at €11.7bn. Backed by ASML, Nvidia, Microsoft and Andreessen Horowitz, the startup now aims to strengthen its commercial positioning. It has already signed several contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars with large groups and does not rule out external growth operations to accelerate its development.

Facing competitors like Anthropic (valued at $183bn) or OpenAI ($500bn), Mistral articulates strong ambitions while underscoring its will to build a "distributed," more open and accessible intelligence. Its large-scale model is designed for advanced uses such as AI assistants, scientific workloads, or enterprise information systems. Despite its more modest resources, the startup hopes to stand out in the global market.