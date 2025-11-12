Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has delivered a robust operating performance, supported by balanced growth across key segments and improved margins. Its recent partnership places it well to capture emerging opportunities in data center infrastructure and reinforces its footprint in the South African market.

Published on 11/12/2025 at 03:42 am EST - Modified on 11/12/2025 at 04:19 am EST

Mitsubishi, which was founded in 1921 and is based in Tokyo, is a global leader in electrical and electronic products. It offers automation, air conditioning, building systems, automotive components and energy solutions. The company operates in six segments, including Life, Industry & Mobility, Infrastructure, Semiconductor & Device, Digital Innovation and Others.

Mitsubishi invests in Intramech

On October 27, 2025, Mitsubishi announced that Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & IT Cooling Systems, its wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired a stake in Intramech Pty Ltd., a South African company specializing in sales and services for HVAC and IT cooling systems. This partnership would enable Mitsubishi to offer one-stop services for applied HVAC and IT cooling systems and enhance its regional capabilities in sales, installation, maintenance services, and equipment engineering, supporting rising demand for data centers.

Sustained cash growth

Mitsubishi reported a steady top-line performance over FY 22-25, posting revenue CAGR of 7.2%, reaching 5.5 trillion Japanese Yen, propelled by improved product pricing and strong performance in building and energy systems. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 14.4% to JPY 377bn, with margins expanding from 5.6% to 6.8%.

Over FY 22-25, FCF rose from JPY 45.5bn to JPY 139bn, supported by growth in cash inflow from operations, rising from JPY 282bn to JPY 456bn. This led to cash and cash equivalent rising from JPY 727bn to JPY 757bn. Meanwhile, gearing declined from 10.6% to 8.9%.

Revenue growth was decent over H1 26, driven by growth across key segments. Its operating margin expanded by 150bp, facilitated by cost efficiency initiatives, and a one-off gain from the share transfer of a subsidiary.

In comparison, Hitachi, Ltd., a local peer, reported worse revenue CAGR of -1.6%, reaching JPY 9.8tn over FY 22-25. EBIT grew at a CAGR of 9.2% to JPY 962.0bn; its margins expanded from 7.2% to 9.8%.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate an EBIT CAGR of 12.6%, reaching JPY 559.6bn with a margin of 9.3% over FY 25-28. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 10.8%, reaching JPY 440.3bn. In comparison, for Hitachi, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 13.6% and a net profit CAGR of 17.5%.

Robust stock returns

Over the past year, Mitsubishi delivered 60.7% returns, over double that of Hitachi (+29.5%). The company paid an annual dividend of JPY 50.0 in FY 25, resulting in a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Mitsubishi is currently trading at a P/E of 24.7x, based on FY 26 estimated EPS of JPY 175.5, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 17.2x but lower than Hitachi (30.0x). The company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 18.6x, based on FY 26 estimated EBIT of JPY 450.9bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 13.3x but lower than that of Hitachi (21.2x).

Mitsubishi is monitored by 13 analysts; nine have 'Buy' ratings and four have 'Hold' ratings for an average target price of JPY 3,932.9. However, as the stock has already reached its target price, only a near-term correction would create a buy opportunity for investors.

Overall, Mitsubishi has delivered steady performance, marked by consistent revenue growth and margin expansion. Recent expansions underscore the management's vision to improve existing capabilities and facilitate future growth. However, it may face risks from regulatory changes, global supply chain disruptions, economic downturns, and increasing competition in automation and energy sectors.