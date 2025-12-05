The American insurance group W. R. Berkley announced on Friday that Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance has acquired a stake of at least 12.5% in its capital. This operation is part of previously agreed arrangements with the Berkley founding family. Following the announcement, W. R. Berkley's stock fell by 7%.

Under these agreements, the voting rights attached to the shares held by Mitsui Sumitomo will be exercised according to the Berkley family's recommendations, except in cases where a proportional vote is required. This arrangement allows the founding family to preserve its influence while welcoming a long-term investor into the equity.

W. R. Berkley noted that Mitsui Sumitomo planned to complete its investments by the first quarter of 2026, in line with the timetable set in the agreements. This stake marks a new strategic rapprochement between the two groups in an insurance sector undergoing reshaping.