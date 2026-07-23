On the Paris stock exchange, Alstom shares are down (-0.68%, to €16.02) after the publication of its quarterly revenue, its commercial performance over the same period, and the reaffirmation of its full-year financial targets.
In the first quarter of its 2026-2027 fiscal year, the mobility specialist posted revenue of €4.734bn, up 4.9%, or 4.8% on an organic basis. All of the group's divisions reported growth except the Systems business, which posted an 8% decline, to €393m.
In terms of order intake, it fell 37%, to €2.56bn. Jefferies believes the start of the year was moderate for order intake, as expected after fiscal 2026, and in particular a very strong fourth quarter, marked by major contracts. The US investment bank expects an improvement from the second quarter in commercial momentum.
As for revenue, Jefferies says organic growth is broadly in line, slightly below the full-year target, with railcar production down year on year and expected to accelerate over the coming quarters. The recommendation is Buy with a target of €25.
For its part, Oddo BHF points to a very slow start in terms of orders. In this first quarter, the group recorded only two large orders for a total of around €1.1bn. Analysts note that organic revenue growth of 4.8% is close to the full-year target of 5%. Analysts keep an Outperform rating on the stock with a target of €24.
Alstom also reaffirmed its full-year financial targets. The group continues to target an orders-to-sales ratio above 1, organic revenue growth of around 5%, production of between 4,400 and 4,500 railcars, an adjusted operating margin of around 6.5%, and positive free cash flow generation.
Alstom is one of the world leading manufacturers of infrastructures for rail transport sector. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- rolling stocks (43.1%): trains, tramways and locomotives;
- railway services (38.4%): maintenance, modernization, management of spare parts, support and technical assistance services;
- signaling, information and control systems (9.4%);
- railway infrastructures (9.1%): infrastructures for the track laying, lines electrical power systems, electromechanical equipment, telecommunication devices and traveler information in station, terminals for automatic purchase of tickets, access to escalators, lifts for disabled, automatic landing doors on platforms, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (14.3%), Europe (45.1%), Americas (16.3%), Asia/Pacific (11.7%), and Middle East/ Africa/ Central Asia (12.6%).
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