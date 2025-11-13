Walt Disney reported mixed financial results for Q4, with EPS exceeding expectations ($1.11 vs. $1.05 expected), while revenue fell slightly to $22.46bn. While net income more than doubled year-on-year to $1.44bn, the overall stability of revenue illustrates the tensions between growing segments and struggling divisions. The stock fell more than 4% in pre-market trading on Thursday.

Streaming confirmed its role as a growth driver, with 3.8 million additional subscribers for Disney+ (131.6 million in total) and a 39% increase in operating income from services, driven by a more aggressive pricing policy. Hulu reached 64.1 million subscribers, and its integration into the Disney+ app continues. At the same time, linear television continues to decline, with operating income down 21% to $391m, affected by lower advertising revenues and audience erosion. The group is also facing a distribution dispute with YouTube TV, which is depriving some subscribers of key channels such as ABC and ESPN.

The "Experiences" business recorded solid growth, with revenue up 6% to $8.77bn and operating income up 13%. Theme parks and cruises notably benefited from increased bookings and spending per visitor. The "Sports" segment, dominated by ESPN, remains stable despite increased costs related to streaming and broadcasting rights. Disney is thus continuing its transformation toward more integrated digital models, while still facing persistent challenges in its traditional businesses.