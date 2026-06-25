Mixed Start in Store for European Markets, Micron in the Spotlight

European stock markets are expected to trade in mixed fashion at the open this Thursday. Investors are still watching for progress in the geopolitical negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at sealing an agreement. The CAC 40 is seen up 0.05%. The FTSE 100 is expected to slip 0.28%. The Dax is set to lose 0.13%. Markets should also react to Micron's fiscal third-quarter results, which came in well above expectations.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/25/2026 at 02:35 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The U.S. semiconductor maker posted revenue of $41.46bn, versus $35.91bn expected and $9.30bn a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $25.11, well above the consensus of $20.86.



Micron's profitability also jumped sharply, with adjusted gross margin reaching 84.9%, up from 74.9% in the prior quarter, driven by higher average selling prices and a more favorable mix. Management emphasized that memory has become a strategic asset in the AI ecosystem, with CEO Sanjay Mehrotra citing the 'strategic value of memory in the AI era'.



At the same time, Micron raised the bar for the current quarter, forecasting revenue of around $50bn and adjusted earnings per share of roughly $31.



On the geopolitical front, the memorandum of understanding reached between Iran and the United States to end the war is 'America's declaration of defeat', said Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, head of Iran's negotiating team, yesterday at a conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, broadcast on Iranian television.



Technical talks between Washington and Tehran will resume 'next week', Pakistan announced today, as it takes on the role of mediator in the discussions.



The United States will be 'fully aligned' with its Gulf allies in talks with Iran, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said yesterday during a visit to Kuwait, adding that a technical meeting is planned for June 29 or 30 in Switzerland with the Iranians.



In addition, Marco Rubio reiterated on Tuesday upon arriving in Abu Dhabi that Washington will not accept any tolls or fees on the Strait of Hormuz. He thus backed up Donald Trump's comments. The U.S. president wrote on Truth Social that 'Iran has informed the United States that, despite contrary reports spread by the disruptive lying media, there are no tolls, no insurance fees, and no other fees of any kind being requested or collected by Iran on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz'. He threatened to end the negotiations otherwise.



Separately, the White House yesterday asked the U.S. Congress for a supplemental budget of nearly $88bn, most of which is meant to address 'urgent needs' linked to the war in Iran.



This Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaïl Baghaï accused NATO of 'complicity' in the 'illegal war of aggression' launched against Iran by the United States and Israel. He was responding to comments on Fox News by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who said that '500 American aircraft took off from U.S. bases in Italy' to support the Israeli-American military operation 'Epic Fury' launched against Iran on February 28.



Against this backdrop, North Sea Brent crude fell this Thursday below the levels seen before the start of the war in the Middle East. The market is reassured by the gradual resumption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The barrel is down nearly 1% at $72.48, versus a close of $72.48 on February 27, the day before the conflict triggered by U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.



OVH: Quarterly Revenue Growth



In corporate news, TotalEnergies signed its entry into the Bab Gas Cap concession in Abu Dhabi with a 10% stake, alongside ADNOC (60%), bp (10%), CNPC (8%), JODCO/INPEX (5%), ZhenHua (4%) and GS Energy (3%). This new concession, operated by ADNOC Onshore, will allow partners to develop the vast gas dome resources of the onshore Bab field, with a target production capacity of 1.5bn cubic feet per day. It follows the 2015 renewal for 40 years of the Onshore oil concession (formerly ADCO).



This morning, OVH reported revenue for the third quarter of its 2025/2026 fiscal year. Revenue came in at €289.6m, up 6.9% on a comparable basis, showing sequential acceleration. Growth continues to be driven mainly by Public Cloud, which has returned to growth above 20%. For the current fiscal year, Europe's leading cloud computing services provider reaffirmed the following targets: organic revenue growth of between 5% and 7%; adjusted EBITDA margin above that of fiscal year 2024/2025; adjusted capex between 33% and 35% of revenue, excluding inventory pre-buys for fiscal year 2026/2027 covered by dedicated financing; and positive levered free cash flow.



Atos has reached a decisive milestone in restructuring and optimizing its financial balance sheet. Following its successful €1,250m senior bond issue on May 12, the French IT group confirmed the rollout of its refinancing strategy targeting its first-lien debt lines (1L).



Crédit Agricole and BCC-Grupo Cajamar announced the signing of a long-term strategic agreement designed to support the growth of Spain's leading cooperative banking group and to strengthen the French group's business development in Spain.



Recreational vehicle and equipment specialist Trigano posted third-quarter 2025-2026 revenue of €1.16bn, up 1.6% from the record level reached a year earlier. Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, activity rose 4.3% to €2.94bn.



Air Liquide Kazakhstan subsidiary Air Liquide Karabatan Tech Gases LLP (ALKTG) signed a new long-term agreement with Silleno LLP, a major player in the chemical industry, to supply nitrogen and dry compressed air to its future polyethylene plant. This new investment in the country through ALKTG totals €70m.



Bigben Interactive has entered into exclusive negotiations with Modelabs for the sale of 100% of the share capital of its subsidiary Bigben Connected. As part of the conciliation procedure opened for its benefit by a ruling of the Lille Métropole Commercial Court on March 4, 2026, Bigben Interactive has launched a review of strategic options covering its asset perimeter, with the aim of durably strengthening its financial structure.



On the data calendar, today at 2:30 p.m., investors will review U.S. inflation figures for May.



Around 8:30 a.m., the euro is down 0.04% at €1.1363.