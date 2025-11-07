Getlink, Eurotunnel's parent company, reports that its LeShuttle service carried 153,929 passenger vehicles in October, up 4% year-on-year, but that LeShuttle Freight carried 99,098 trucks, down 7%.
Since January 1, more than 1.9 million passenger vehicles and nearly 972,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on Eurotunnel shuttles, up 2% and down 3% respectively compared to the first 10 months of 2024.
Mixed traffic for Eurotunnel ferries in October
Published on 11/07/2025 at 08:36 am EST
Getlink, Eurotunnel's parent company, reports that its LeShuttle service carried 153,929 passenger vehicles in October, up 4% year-on-year, but that LeShuttle Freight carried 99,098 trucks, down 7%.