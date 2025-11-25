Mizuho initiates coverage of STMicroelectronics with a "neutral" rating.

On Tuesday, Mizuho initiated coverage of STMicroelectronics with a "neutral" rating and a target price of $22, judging that the chip manufacturer's long-term strategy was offset in the shorter term by pressures on its automotive and analog component businesses.



In a research note, the Japanese investment bank said that industry trends are favoring the Franco-Italian group, whether in terms of the electrification of cars, the development of driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles, the deployment of robots, servers dedicated to AI, or less power-hungry applications, not to mention the increased complexity of the iPhone.



While these factors are set to support its growth, ST will face a number of challenges in 2026, as its main European and American automotive customers (such as Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Tesla) could reduce their production by 5% to 7%, China could cut its subsidies for electric cars, and the global industrial recovery remains weak, the firm adds.



Mizuho specifies that its target price of $22 corresponds to a valuation in line with that of its competitors.