Mizuho maintains Outperform rating on STMicroelectronics, citing AI and space potential

Mizuho reiterated its Outperform rating and $68 price target on New York-listed STMicroelectronics shares on Wednesday, highlighting growth potential in artificial intelligence and the space sector that it considers 'underestimated'.

Sebastien Foll Published on 05/20/2026 at 11:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In a note published following meetings with the group's Head of Investor Relations, Alessandra Fumagalli, the financial intermediary explained that, in its view, the market is not fully pricing in the semiconductor manufacturer's prospects in two key high-growth segments: AI data centers and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations.



According to its forecasts, ST's revenue related to AI infrastructure is expected to more than double by 2027, surpassing the $1 billion mark. This trajectory is notably driven by the ramp-up of its silicon photonics (SiPho) components and microcontrollers (MCU), a segment for which the group plans to quadruple its production capacity.



At the same time, the analyst anticipates a major acceleration in the space sector, noting that the Franco-Italian group has secured an estimated 90% market share in LEO satellites. This dominance is supported by its proprietary FD-SOI silicon process and ultra-fast BiCMOS optical connectivity technology, ensuring a market opportunity estimated at nearly $1 billion as early as this year.



Discount deemed unjustified



In its more traditional markets, Mizuho also observes signs of improvement, whether in the industrial sector where the recovery is being confirmed, or in automotive, which shows some signs of stabilization following its correction phase, although it notes that risks remain in the power electronics market.



In light of these factors, Mizuho believes the stock is trading at an unjustified discount compared to its semiconductor sector peers.



On Wall Street, STMicroelectronics shares rose 5.3% to $64.5 on Wednesday, just under two hours after the opening bell, amid a climate of optimism for chip stocks ahead of Nvidia's highly anticipated quarterly results, due tonight after the U.S. market close.



On Euronext Paris, ST surged 6.2%, posting the largest gain on the CAC 40 index.



In a study dedicated to the analog chip and memory sector yesterday, Mizuho had raised its price target on the stock from $56 to $68.