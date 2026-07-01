The massive wave of investment in artificial intelligence servers continues to strain increasingly broad segments of the electronics supply chain. Following GPUs, HBM memory, and advanced substrates, multi-layer ceramic capacitors, or MLCCs, are now experiencing a sharp spike in prices.

These discrete components play a pivotal role in AI architectures. Also utilized in electric vehicles, aerospace, defense, and radar systems, certain MLCCs are positioned as close as possible to GPUs, TPUs, and HBM memory modules to stabilize power delivery during high-frequency load peaks.



Without sufficient decoupling capacity, voltage drops can lead to computational errors or system instabilities. This technical requirement explains why AI servers incorporate a significantly higher number of MLCCs than traditional servers, ranging from several thousand to tens of thousands of units per board depending on the configuration, and even more at the full rack level.



In this environment, demand growth is primarily concentrated on high-capacity, small-form-factor references capable of withstanding high temperatures. According to 36Kr, a Chinese media outlet specializing in technology and startups, spot prices for MLCCs have risen by 15% to 20% since late February, while high-capacity components used in AI servers have reportedly jumped by 50% to 60%, with some highly sought-after models seeing their prices multiply several times over.



This trend is further amplified by the design choices of new computing chips. TrendForce reports that AMD has replaced aluminum and tantalum capacitors in the bill of materials for its MI450 platform with MLCCs, increasing the usage of a 47uF 2.5V X6S 0402 reference from 1,440 to 10,544 units per board. Nvidia is also expected to increase the density of certain MLCC references on Vera Rubin, with a 100uF 4V X6S 0805 reference rising from 320 to 500 units per board.



Murata, Taiyo Yuden, and Samsung Electro-Mechanics have already adjusted, or are preparing, price hikes across certain product lines, as high-end production lines operate at over 90% utilization. Lead times are stretching to approximately four months for some strained orders, and even longer for several specific references.