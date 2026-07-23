Mobileye Announces Departure of Its Founder

The specialist in autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies said today that its founder, Professor Amnon Shashua, has informed the board of directors of his decision to step down as Chief Executive Officer once his successor is appointed.

Mobileye's board of directors will retain an executive search firm to conduct a rigorous selection process to appoint the next CEO.



Amnon Shashua will remain a director of the company, and the board has offered him the chairmanship of the board of directors once his successor takes office.



'After nearly three decades during which Mobileye has been my life's work, I believe this is the right time to put in place the governance structure best suited to its next chapter. I remain deeply committed to Mobileye's success, particularly in advanced AI, autonomous systems and humanoid robotics,' said Prof. Shashua.



Major shareholder Intel, through its chief financial officer David Zinsner, praised Amnon Shashua's leadership while reaffirming its optimism about the technology company's strategic trajectory.