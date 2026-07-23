The specialist in autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies said today that its founder, Professor Amnon Shashua, has informed the board of directors of his decision to step down as Chief Executive Officer once his successor is appointed.
Mobileye's board of directors will retain an executive search firm to conduct a rigorous selection process to appoint the next CEO.
Amnon Shashua will remain a director of the company, and the board has offered him the chairmanship of the board of directors once his successor takes office.
'After nearly three decades during which Mobileye has been my life's work, I believe this is the right time to put in place the governance structure best suited to its next chapter. I remain deeply committed to Mobileye's success, particularly in advanced AI, autonomous systems and humanoid robotics,' said Prof. Shashua.
Major shareholder Intel, through its chief financial officer David Zinsner, praised Amnon Shashua's leadership while reaffirming its optimism about the technology company's strategic trajectory.
Amnon Shashua is the founder of Hexagon Metrology (Israel) Ltd. founded in 1995. Dr. Shashua was the founder of Mobileye, Inc. founded in 1999 and held the title Chairman & Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Shashua is the founder of Mobileye BV founded in 1999 and holds the titles President & Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Shashua is the founder of Mobileye Vision Technologies Ltd. founded in 1999 and holds the titles President & Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Shashua is the founder of AAI Technologies, Inc. founded in 2023 and holds the title Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Shashua is the founder of AI21 Labs Ltd. founded in 2017 and holds the title Chairman. Dr. Shashua is the founder of OrCam Technologies Ltd. founded in 2010 and holds the title Co-Chairman. Dr. Shashua is the founder of ONE ZERO Digital Bank Ltd. founded in 2019 and holds the title Director. Dr. Shashua is the founder of Mobileye Global, Inc. founded in 1999 and holds the titles President, Chief Executive Officer & Director. Dr. Shashua is the founder of Mentee Robotics founded in 2021 and holds the title Chairman. Dr. Shashua is also the founder of Kamatech Ventures,First Digital Bank Ltd... Dr. Shashua is a Professor at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem since 2009. Dr. Shashua was Senior Vice President at Intel Corp. from 2017 to 2022.
Mobileye Global Inc. is engaged in the development and deployment of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions. The Company's portfolio of solutions is built upon a comprehensive suite of purpose-built software and hardware technologies designed to provide the capabilities needed to make the future of ADAS and autonomous driving a reality. These technologies can be harnessed to deliver mission-critical capabilities at the edge and in the cloud, advancing the safety of road users, and revolutionizing the driving experience and the movement of people and goods globally. The Company offers an advanced set of solutions, including Mobileye Surround ADAS, Mobileye SuperVision, Mobileye Chauffeur, and Mobileye Drive. These solutions are propelled by its EyeQ6 SoC and subsequent EyeQ generations, its next-generation software solutions, and its software-defined imaging radars.
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