Moderna will present preliminary data for its investigational cancer antigen therapy at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, to be held on October 17-21, 2025, in Berlin,



Moderna announced that clinical, safety, and translational data from its Phase 1/2 study evaluating mRNA-4359 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with checkpoint inhibitor-resistant/refractory (CPI-R/R) melanoma will be presented at the 2025 congress.



The presentation includes data from 29 participants with CPI-R/R melanoma who have previously received ?1 checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) treatment.



Although preliminary, the current data on mRNA-4359 in metastatic melanoma patients who are highly refractory to CPI are unique in the field and incredibly promising for future development options, it said.