Moderna and Merck announced on Tuesday positive 5-year results for their experimental vaccine against high-risk melanoma, developed in combination with the immunotherapy Keytruda. The mid-stage clinical trial shows a 49% reduction in the risk of recurrence or death, a benefit consistent with the 3-year data published in 2023, underscoring the durability of the treatment effect.



The vaccine, called intismeran autogene, is custom-designed, based on the genetic signature specific to each tumor. It works by training the immune system to target cancer cells. Combined with Keytruda, which blocks tumors' defense mechanisms, the treatment aims to trigger a prolonged immune response against the disease, particularly after surgical removal of the tumor.



Buoyed by these results, Moderna and Merck are now extending this therapeutic strategy to other cancers. Eight larger clinical trials are currently underway, notably targeting lung, bladder and kidney cancers. These developments reflect an effort to expand personalized immunotherapy to other hard-to-treat forms of cancer.