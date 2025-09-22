Moderna announces the shipment of the first mRNA vaccines produced entirely in Canada to Canadian provinces and territories. All active ingredients in Spikevax, targeting the SARS-CoV-2 LP.8.1 variant, are manufactured in Laval, Quebec, while filling of pre-filled syringes is performed by Novocol Pharma in Cambridge, Ontario.



The updated vaccine was approved by Health Canada on August 21, 2025, and has already been authorized in the United States, Europe, Japan, and Switzerland. Additional regulatory submissions are underway for the 2025-2026 season.



CEO Stéphane Bancel emphasizes that this step enhances health security and ensures rapid access to the latest mRNA medicines. Stefan Raos, Managing Director of Moderna Canada, refers to tangible proof of local industrial capabilities.