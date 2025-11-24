Moderna announces new clinical progress and unveils its three-year roadmap, targeting up to 10% revenue growth in 2026.



The company plans to expand its seasonal vaccine franchise from 3 to 6 approved products by 2028 and to obtain results from 9 phase 2/3 oncology studies, including three phase 3 trials for autogene intismeran.

Moderna has improved its cost outlook, cutting expected operating expenses in 2026 and 2027 by $0.5bn p.a., while maintaining its goal of achieving cash-flow breakeven in 2028.



Moderna highlights its commercial growth drivers: geographic expansion, new launches and long-term partnerships in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. At the same time, it is optimizing its global industrial network to increase efficiency and margins.



The company is adjusting its portfolio by discontinuing four programs (against congenital cytomegalovirus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus and the program targeting glycogen storage disease type 1a), refocusing its investments on oncology and rare diseases.



Finally, Moderna announced the establishment of a non-dilutive $1.5bn credit facility with Ares Management, strengthening a cash position now expected to stand between $7.1bn and $7.6bn at the end of 2025.





