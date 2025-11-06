Moderna posted a net loss of $200m for Q3 2025, a far cry from the net profit of $13m recorded in the same period in 2024. However, the momentum is encouraging after losses in Q1 (-$971m) and Q2 (-$825m), and while a dozen analysts had anticipated a loss of around $855m in Q3.



Diluted EPS came in at -$0.51, compared with +$0.03 a year earlier.



At the same time, quarterly revenue fell 45% to $1bn (higher than expected), penalized by a 47% drop in net product sales, which reached $973m. This decrease is mainly due to lower volumes for COVID-19 vaccines, particularly in the US.



The company's operating losses widened to $260m over the quarter, compared with $70m a year earlier. R&D expenses declined 30% to $801m, reflecting efforts to prioritize investments and achieve efficiencies.



We delivered strong commercial and financial performance in Q3, supported by the successful launch of mNEXSPIKE and our ongoing cost reduction efforts," it said.



Moderna has refined its 2025 annual revenue forecast to between $1.6bn and $2.0bn (compared to $1.5bn to $2.2bn previously). It has also lowered its GAAP operating expense forecast, now expected to be between $5.2bn and $5.4bn, an improvement of $0.7bn. R&D expenses are expected to be between $3.3bn and $3.4bn (compared to $3.6bn to $3.8bn previously).



On the strength of these results, the stock rose nearly 10% in pre-market trading in New York.