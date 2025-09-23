Moderna announces positive preliminary results for its 2025-2026 formulation of the mNEXSPIKE vaccine against the LP.8.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2.



In a Phase 4 clinical trial, the vaccine induced a mean increase of more than 16-fold in neutralizing antibodies in at-risk individuals aged 12 to 64 and in all adults over 65.



Previous data showed an 8-fold increase in antibodies with the Spikevax 2025-2026 formulation in the same groups.



The safety profile remains consistent with previous studies. These results confirm the preclinical data that supported the FDA's recent approval of the formulation for at-risk populations and those over 65 years of age.