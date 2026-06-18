A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee has unanimously recommended the approval of Moderna's mRNA-based influenza vaccine, mFlusiva, for adults aged 50 and older. The nine-member panel determined that the vaccine's benefits outweigh its risks, significantly boosting the prospects for the first seasonal flu shot utilizing messenger RNA technology to enter the US market. A final decision from the FDA is expected by August 5. Following the announcement, Moderna shares rose more than 2.5% during the trading session.

Moderna presented data demonstrating that its vaccine outperforms standard flu shots in people aged 50 to 64. The pharmaceutical company also highlighted a robust immune response in those over 65 compared to high-dose vaccines currently on the market. Experts noted that mRNA technology allows for faster manufacturing cycles, which could improve the match between vaccines and the specific flu strains circulating each season.



This recommendation represents a strategic milestone for Moderna as it seeks to prove the long-term potential of its mRNA platform beyond Covid-19. The company is pursuing traditional approval for the 50-64 age group and accelerated approval for those over 65, with a commitment to provide supplemental post-marketing data. If authorized, mFlusiva will compete with established vaccines from Sanofi, GSK, CSL Seqirus, and AstraZeneca. Some analysts estimate that US sales of Moderna's flu vaccine and its future combined flu-Covid shot could reach $750m by 2030.