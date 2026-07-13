Modest gains in Europe, oil rebounds

Except for Amsterdam, European equity markets are edging higher at midday, against a backdrop of ongoing high tensions in the Middle East. Iran warned today that it 'would no longer consider itself bound by the memorandum of understanding signed in June with the United States if Washington failed to honor its commitments aimed at ending the war'. Around 12:00 pm, the CAC 40 is up 0.07% at 8,344.92 points and could close the session with a third straight gain. The Euro Stoxx 50 is adding 0.17% at 6,280.44 points.

Tehran strongly condemned, overnight from Sunday to Monday, US strikes on its territory, accusing Washington of having 'undone all the efforts of recent months' aimed at restoring peace in the region.



Iran accuses Washington of violating all the terms of the memorandum of understanding



In addition, in a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Iran also blamed the United States for having 'openly violated nearly all the terms' of the memorandum of understanding signed in June, causing a 'return of insecurity' in the Strait of Hormuz.



In response to the US attacks, Tehran also announced the closure 'until further notice' of the strait in the Persian Gulf, through which one-fifth of global hydrocarbons trade passes.



'Several vessels attempted to take an unauthorized route and ignored our warnings and reminders,' the Revolutionary Guards said by way of explanation. 'A vessel that had endangered maritime security by switching off its systems was hit by warning shots and detained,' they added.



For its part, the US military said it had struck 'dozens of targets' in Iran the day before, for a second straight day, saying it was ready to 'ensure that freedom of navigation remains guaranteed' in the Strait of Hormuz. US forces 'targeted Iranian air defense systems, coastal radars, missile and drone capabilities, as well as small boats,' the US Central Command for the Middle East (Centcom) wrote on X.



On Monday, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaïl Baghaï said that 'the role of mediators is to continue their efforts to prevent an escalation of tensions,' adding that his country had been in contact 'in recent days' with Qatar and Oman, two countries targeted militarily by Tehran, as well as Pakistan.



With hostilities resuming in the Middle East, oil prices are rebounding. Brent is up 2.32% at $77.66. WTI is rising 1.98% to $72.97 USD,



In corporate news, Stellantis published its consolidated delivery estimates for the second quarter of 2026. Driven by a strong model range renewal and accelerating momentum in the European electric-vehicle market, the group is posting solid overall growth, despite geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds in emerging countries. In the quarter ended June 30, 2026, Stellantis delivered around 1.6 million vehicles, a 10% increase year over year.



Rémy Cointreau (+0.74%) is outperforming the broader trend on the Paris stock exchange on Monday morning, helped by a price target hike from Deutsche Bank analysts. They remain cautious on the French spirits group, however. About two weeks ahead of the release of first-quarter 2026-27 revenue, the German bank says it is raising its target on the stock to €38 from €33. It is forecasting positive organic growth of 0.4% over the April-June period, with expected strength in cognac (+0.4%) outweighing the 1.1% decline envisaged for liqueurs and spirits.



Lhyfe is jumping 19.5%. The renewable hydrogen producer focused on decarbonizing industry and mobility has signed a major partnership with Messer, the world's largest privately held company specializing in the production and distribution of industrial, medical, electronic and specialty gases. The agreement provides for Messer to take a 30% stake in four of Lhyfe's hydrogen production sites in France and Germany. In parallel, the two partners will sign a 10-year contract covering the supply of renewable hydrogen.



In Europe, AkzoNobel is up 2.02% after taking note of recent comments in the media. The Dutch paints and chemicals group confirms it has received several conditional, non-binding proposals from Nippon Paint Holdings regarding the potential acquisition of its Decorative Paints business, based on an enterprise value of €7.5bn.