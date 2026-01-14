Modest Gains in Paris Ahead of a Busy Afternoon in the United States

The Paris Stock Exchange is posting a slight increase this Wednesday midday, as investors await a busy afternoon with eyes still firmly fixed on the United States, where major bank earnings and macroeconomic statistics are set to be released.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/14/2026 at 06:09 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Shortly before noon, the CAC40 was up by about 0.2% at nearly 8365 points, after reaching a new all-time high earlier in the morning, while the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 edged up by 0.1%.



Among other major European indices, the DAX stands out in negative territory, slipping 0.4% (after an impressive streak of 11 consecutive sessions of gains), while London's FTSE and Madrid's Ibex both gained 0.3%.



Following the lukewarm reception of JPMorgan's mixed results yesterday (-4.2%), Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo are set to release their quarterly earnings starting at midday.



While the upcoming corporate results will shed more light on the current health of major American groups, they will also provide reliable clues about the state of the U.S. economy, where recent indicators have proven robust.



On the U.S. economic front, the afternoon will also see the release of producer prices and retail sales, with hopes that the data will show inflation has been brought under better control and that household consumption has remained strong.



"Nevertheless, budgetary constraints are tightening (real wage growth is slowing)," note analysts at Oddo BHF, adding that "various reports indicate that consumers are becoming more cautious, except in the high-end segment."



Market participants will also be keeping an eye on the U.S. Supreme Court, which could rule today on the constitutionality of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.



In Parisian stock news, Abivax (+2%) stands out after Stifel reaffirmed its "buy" recommendation and raised its price target from 100 to 142 euros, factoring in speculation about interest from major pharmaceutical companies.



Also in healthcare, Ipsen (+5%) is being buoyed by the U.S. FDA granting its drug IPN60340 "breakthrough therapy" designation for first-line treatment of ineligible acute myeloid leukemia.



Elsewhere in Europe, Orion soared by 12% in Helsinki, anticipating its Nubeqa treatment could eventually generate more than one billion euros in annual revenue, and projecting strong growth in 2026 driven almost exclusively by this flagship product.



Conversely, British publisher Pearson saw its shares fall by 6% in London, after announcing full-year 2025 financial results in line with forecasts but slightly lowering its targets.



Autoneum plunged nearly 10% in Zurich, weighed down by a downgrade from UBS from "buy" to "neutral" on the shares of this specialist in acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles.